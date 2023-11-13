MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Monroe County police are actively searching for a man who reportedly shot his neighbor in the butt this week during an altercation in Stinesville.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports early Monday morning that an adult male had walked into IU Health Bloomington Hospital with a gunshot wound in the buttocks area.

The victim and a separate witness who had driven the man to the hospital told IU Health police that the shooting occurred on the victim’s property in Stinesville.

The two were at the victim’s house gathering some items, police said, when a neighbor reportedly walked onto the property, pulled out a gun and then placed it in his pocket.

“The victim reported the suspect started shoving him, so he retrieved pepper spray from his pocket, and tried to spray the suspect but it didn’t work,” MCSO said in a Facebook post. “The victim then saw the suspect fumbling for the gun, so he took off running. He heard one gunshot, which struck him in the buttocks area.”

Bret Sherrow (via MCSO)

According to the sheriff’s office, attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. MCSO identified the suspect as 64-year-old Bret Sherrow, a 5’10”, 200-pound white male.

A photo of Sherrow, provided by MCSO, can be seen to the right.

Anyone with knowledge of Sherrow’s whereabouts is being asked to call MCSO Central Dispatch at (812) 349-2781. Sherrow, MCSO said, should not be approached as he may be armed and dangerous.

No other information regarding the incident was immediately provided by MCSO. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.