KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 43-year-old woman from Kokomo.

According to the Indiana State Police, Josslyn Maciejewski is a white female who is 5’3″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray dress and no shoes.

Police said Maciejewski has been missing from Kokomo, which is 58 miles north of Indy, since June 7 and was last seen at 9:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7194 or dial 911.