INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Now, a statewide Silver Alert is in effect.

Alexia Forte was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022, near 6400 E. 14th Street. She was believed to be driving a white, four-door 2008 Mazda6.

Image of Alexa Forte’s car

Detectives believe she may be in danger. She’s described as 5’6” and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).