GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to GPD, 16-year-old Josiah Alan Turner is described as a 5’2″, 130-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing from Greenfield and was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

Turner was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with a Japanese logo and dark jeans. GPD said that Turner is considered an “endangered runaway” because he is a juvenile but that he is not believed to be in any danger and does not require any medication.