GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning.

According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 107 pounds. Police could not provide a clothing description but said she is known to frequent the public library.

Kindle was last seen early Friday at her residence.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jill Jenkins at (317) 477-4400.