COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Police in Ohio are looking for a Shelbyville mother accused of abandoning her child.

Police in Ohio’s Colerain Township said drivers saw the boy wandering Thursday night near White Oak, a Cincinnati suburb. They believe he’d been dropped off at Sheed Road and Gaines Road about an hour before he was found.

The 5-year-old has autism and is non-verbal. Police said photos they released on social media helped them identify him.

A warrant is out for the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins. Investigators said the boy resided in Shelbyville and was abounded about 75 miles away in the Cincinnati suburb.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.