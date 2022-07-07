LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyons residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County.

Jenny was last seen wearing a black tie-dye tank top with black and orange leggings. She has light brown hair said to be medium length.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411.