INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area.

Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is approximately 150 lbs and stands 5’3″ tall. She has her hair dyed half black and half red, police said.

Indianapolis police have reason to believe Vigil could be in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact West Mifflin police at (412) 461-0600 or dial 911.