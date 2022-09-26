LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a shooting that took place on the plant’s property with officers being dispatched at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

The Subaru spokesman said shortly afterward that the incident has ended and that there was no further danger to the public.

Police reported one victim was transported as a result of the shooting. The suspect was believed to have taken his own life, according to police.

An alert sent to Subaru plant workers obtained by CBS4 stated that an individual with a weapon had been sighted on the premises. Employees were asked to lock themselves into the nearest room. Second shift was also canceled, per the alert.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.