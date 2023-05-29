Police at scene on May 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was injured in a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to E. Raymond Street and Wagner Lane to reports of a shooting. The call went out around 12:55 p.m.

Police found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Images from the scene showed a Family Dollar store covered with yellow caution tape as investigators secured the area.

IMPD said officers have detained a person of interest. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Aggravated assault detectives were called to the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.