INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Noblesville man who was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis March 2, 2023.

The missing man, Patrick Glenn Stern, is a 58-year-old white man. He is 5’10 tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade with an Indiana Colts license plate IC840. The Cadillac is equipped with a trailer on the back and also has tinted windows.

The circumstances into the man’s disappearance are determined to be suspicious, according to the Indiana State Police. Investigators are asking information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective, Brandon Alberts, at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).