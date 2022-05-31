MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested on Monday after he reportedly shot his stepson in the jaw after a family fight.

Booking photo of Hughes

John Gregory Hughes, 53, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Delaware County Jail where he later bonded out.

According to the Muncie Police Department, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of West Royale Drive on Memorial Day at around 12:15 p.m. on report of a shooting. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Hughes and his stepson over a “back door being left open.”

The argument turned physical, according to police, with the men shoving each other. Hughes is then accused of pulling out a handgun and warning his stepson not to strike him again. But the conflict continued, police said, and the gun discharged and struck the stepson in the right side of his jaw with the bullet exiting “in the area” of his neck.

Police said the victim, said to be in his mid-20s, was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.