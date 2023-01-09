MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after police said he tried throwing marijuana out of an open car door and swallowing a joint during an overnight pursuit.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was getting ready to serve an arrest warrant around 1:10 a.m. Monday when they said a car matching the subject’s vehicle description drove past them.

Deputies attempted to pull the car over at S. Fairfax Road and S. Walnut Street Pike, but the driver did not stop.

Police said during the pursuit, the driver opened his car door and tried to discard marijuana onto S. Walnut.

Spikes were deployed, and the car stopped when both of its front tires deflated.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and was identified as Stephen Bell, 54. It turned out he was not the registered owner of the car or the target of the arrest warrant.

Bell was taken to hospital for trying to swallow a “marijuana cigarette” during the chase. He has since been released and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Bell was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, dealing a controlled substance, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.