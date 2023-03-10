Damaged vehicle from March 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a driver crashed into several cars on the near northwest side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eugene Street. At least four cars were hit. Images showed a handful of vehicles with impact damage visible on their bumpers and sides.

The IMPD incident report said the driver crashed into the parked cars and tried to “flee in his vehicle.” He then got out before trying to run off.

Police took the driver, identified in the report as 30-year-old Keegan Rouse, into custody. Preliminary charges against him include resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving under the influence.

The incident report indicated that Friday marked Rouse’s birthday.

No one was injured in the incident, police said. The case remains under investigation.