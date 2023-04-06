DANVILLE, Ind. – Danville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, someone last contacted Sierra Dawn Gearlds on Sunday, April 2, over the phone. She was believed to be near Indianapolis’ Fountain Square area at the time with a boyfriend named Cameron.

Gearlds is about 5’6” and 135 pounds with black hair and green eyes. Police didn’t have a description of her last known clothing and didn’t know if she was in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.