KOKOMO, Ind. — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Sunday night in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, a two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Elm streets.

Investigators said 22-year-old Travis Sexton of Fremont was headed east on Elm Street in a Chevy Uplander when he disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, hitting a Chevy Suburban driven by a 28-year-old Kokomo woman going south on Washington.

A passenger in the Suburban was ejected and died on the scene. The coroner’s office identified her as 24-year-old Kaysie Nickole Talley of Kokomo.

The Suburban’s driver was also seriously hurt and flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Two other passengers had minor injuries and refused treatment.

According to Kokomo police, Sexton was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. His BAC was reportedly .142. Sexton is also suspected of using illegal drugs.

He was booked into the Howard County Jail on preliminary counts of operating a motor vehicle while causing death and operating a motor vehicle while causing serious bodily injury.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Jordan Wiseman at 765-456-8431 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.