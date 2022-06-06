AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon say two juveniles will be charged after lit fireworks caused a fire at the Avon Costco over the weekend.

According to officers, Costco employees noticed smoke in the north area of the building on Saturday afternoon. They then discovered a trash receptacle was burning near the store’s loading docks.

After the fire was put out by the Washington Township and Avon fire departments, Costco staff looked at security images.

Photo from Avon PD Facebook

Police say two juveniles appeared to have lit an artillery shell firework and then threw it into the receptacle.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle which led to two juvenile suspects.

Police say the juveniles will be “charged for their conduct in regards to this incident.”