INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation on the east side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. They came across an unresponsive person during the course of their investigation.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. IMPD is considering this a death investigation for now, although homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.