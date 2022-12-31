INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes.

The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died.

The second crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at East 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the crash also involved a single vehicle, described in the police report as a 2015 BMW. A person also died in that incident, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation.