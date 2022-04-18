WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – When detectives arrived at the hospital, they were led to a woman covered with injuries in various states of healing.

She told them a man had held her captive for two weeks in a Wolcottville apartment before she escaped, and that he had battered her with his fists and a hammer and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

He even bit her several times, she said.

Later, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department arrested 41-year-old Foua Joseph Tofiga, Jr. after the county’s critical response team executed a search warrant at the apartment.

Tofiga is in LaGrange County Jail facing charges of rape, criminal confinement, aggravated battery resulting in injury, strangulation and intimidation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s department detectives were called to the Sturgis Hospital in Michigan, about 20 miles away from Wolcottville, on Thursday. That’s where they first interviewed the woman.

She told them the man held her captive in an apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street in Wolcottville.

The Wolcottville Police, Topeka Police, Shipshewana Police and Westview Police departments all assisted in the investigation as well as Parkview LaGrange medics, according to the sheriff’s department.