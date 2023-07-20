Mugshot of Derek R. Jordan, an Indiana man arrested in a Florida child abduction case (via Flagler Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNNELL, Fla. — An Indiana man is being held in a Florida jail on kidnapping and battery charges after police say he planned and carried out an abduction of 2 preschool children.

Derek R. Jordan, a 39-year-old Franklin man, was arrested last week after sheriff’s deputies say he admitted “to planning and then traveling to Flagler County” in order to break into a home and abduct his 2 children whom he does not have custody of.

Court records compared with online records also indicate that Jordan is a licensed chiropractor working for Shelby Spine and Pain in Shelbyville. On the booking card for his arrest, Jordan listed his mailing address as 302 Duran Drive, the same address listed for the Shelbyville practice.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were first made aware of the abduction, which involved a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, around 2 p.m. on July 14.

Upon arrival at a residence in the Z-section of Palm Coast, deputies spoke with the complainant who said the kid’s biological father barged inside, pushed a family member to the ground and “forcefully” grabbed the kids before driving off in a grey Toyota Sienna with an IN license plate.

Witnesses told police they attempted to stop Jordan but that he “took off” from the driveway and ran over a family member’s big toe before leaving in an unknown direction.

Police said Jordan does not have custody or legal authority over the children and has an alleged history of mental illness and drug use. Court documents in the case also show that Jordan had previously threatened “to shoot” the children and their mother in March of 2023.

Deputies began canvassing the area for Jordan and his minivan as FCSO’s Major Case Unit started working to display an Amber Alert for the juvenile children.

FCSO said that, with the assistance of other agencies, Jordan’s vehicle was quickly located on 1-10 West. Officers pulled over the minivan around 3:45 p.m., got the children to safety and arrested Jordan.

“This was outstanding teamwork between all agencies involved and our network of Real Time Crime Centers,” said FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly. “I’m very proud of our team and all the partners that assisted in bringing this case to a quick and safe reunion to the appropriate parent/guardian.”

In an update sent on July 15, Sheriff Staly said that while in custody Jordan admitted to planning the abduction before traveling to Florida to carry it out.

Further incriminating evidence against Jordan is a text he sent to the children’s mother the day before the abduction on July 13. In it, Jordan claimed the mom would “never see the children again” if she did not get treatment for “narcissistic” behavior.

This series of events led to Jordan now being charged with the following:

Kidnapping Minor under 13 (2 counts)

Aggravated Battery on a Person over 65, and

Burglary of a Dwelling with Assault or Battery.

He is currently being held in Duval County Jail being on no bond. This, FCSO said, is pending his return to Flagler County’s Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.