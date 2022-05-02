MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant.

The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located the following items:

More than 14 pounds of marijuana

18 grams of methamphetamine

5 hypodermic syringes

1 rifle

2 handguns

Multiple paraphernalia including digital scales

Police say a male and female were taken into custody.