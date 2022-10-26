SELLERSBURG, Ind. – Authorities in southern Indiana are expected to provide an update Wednesday on a little boy who was found dead inside a suitcase.

The case has baffled investigators for months. On April 16, 2022, a mushroom hunter in a heavily wooded area of Washington County came across a suitcase containing the body of a young boy.

The mushroom hunter called 911, kicking off a months-long investigation into the boy’s identity.

The suitcase had a prominent Las Vegas logo on it. Investigators have gone through several missing persons cases in an attempt to find a match. So far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police said the body was that of a Black child who was approximately 5 years old. He had a slim build and short hair. In May, an autopsy found the boy died due to “electrolyte imbalance” most likely from a “viral gastroenteritis.” There was a lack of significant traumatic injuries and no “anatomical cause of death,” according to the autopsy report.

Toxicology results came back negative.

Investigators don’t believe the child was alive when he was placed in the suitcase. ISP set up a tip line hoping to generate leads about the child’s identity.

Mourners gathered in June for a memorial service in memory of the unnamed child, whom they called “Angel.” He was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem with a marker bearing the image of an angel and the inscription, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God. Asleep in the arms of Jesus.”