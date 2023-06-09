MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A normal traffic stop led Middletown Police Officers to find numerous illegal substances in a woman’s car.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on June 7 for a reported suspended registration near West Mill Street and Beechwood Avenue in Middletown. The driver identified herself as 28-year-old Stevie Marissa Bloyd.

When officers ran her identification they found that her driving status was suspended “indefinitely” from prior convictions. She was then taken into police custody.

Police called a tow for the vehicle Bloyd was in and began taking inventory of the car.

Police say they also located several controlled substances in the vehicle including five bags of marijuana, one large bag of psychedelic mushrooms, 10 smoked marijuana roaches, one large bag of meth, fentanyl pills, a vape pen, Adderall pills and several paraphernalia articles used for illegal narcotics. They also found $796 in cash.

Bloyd is being preliminarily charged with driving while suspended, Class A Misdemeanor, possession of schedule #2 drug, Class A Misdemeanor, possession of meth with intent to distribute, Level 2 Felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Class A Misdemeanor, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, Level 3 Felony and possession of psychedelic mushrooms with intent to distribute, Level 2 Felony.

Formal charges will be filed and decided by the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bloyd had another pending case in Henry County on charges of strangulation, Level 6 Felony and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, Level 6 Felony.

The investigation is ongoing.