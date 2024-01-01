MARION, Ind. – A Kendallville man ended up in critical condition after being shot in the chest early New Year’s Day in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 4:19 a.m. after a caller reported that someone had been shot at 1102 S. Race St. in Marion. The address points to the Outlaw Motorcycle Club, police said.

Officers found 42-year-old Charles Hill had been shot in the chest. They began life-saving aid; Hill was taken to a Marion hospital before being transferred to a Fort Wayne facility.

He remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police executed a search warrant on the property. They located several individuals and secured the location for processing. Investigators then located and collected evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981. You can also message the department on Facebook or call Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8847.