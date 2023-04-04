COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police say a 23-year-old Columbus man was drunk when he crashed his car into the back of a fire truck.

Columbus police were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. Monday to Central Avenue and 25th Street, where a Hyundai passenger vehicle had hit a Columbus Fire Department truck.

Officers talked to the driver, who had the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.” His eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” police said.

After he failed several sobriety tests, he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw. Shortly after that, police arrested him.

He was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.