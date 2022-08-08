Cases of bullets lying on the floor of asphalt

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night.

Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were told at the scene that 27-year-old Chase McNealy of Columbus had been kicked out of the bar and discharged a gun in the parking lot several times before running off.

Police found ammunition casings in the parking lot. McNealy was then seen running on 25th Street with a gun in his hand, according to police.

McNealy was eventually caught in the backyard of a home near 22nd Street and Beam Road.

He was arrested on the following counts: criminal recklessness with a firearm, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a firearm, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Police recovered the handgun during the arrest.