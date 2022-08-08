BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury.

Booking photo of Nicholas Bokich

Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Bokich is being held on a $47,500 bond.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Saturday at approximately 10:13 p.m. in the area of Sprague Road and W. 525.

Police confirmed Bokich was the driver of the vehicle that crashed and said a juvenile passenger was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The juvenile was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for minor injuries, according to police.