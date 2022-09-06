MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A suspected intoxicated driver hit a high school student while she was crossing the street near her bus stop Tuesday morning in Mooresville.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Indiana Street and County Line Road.

The student, described by Chief Kerry Buckner as a 15-year-old girl, was taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children. She was in stable condition with a likely broken bone.

The driver may have been intoxicated, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Students who ride the same bus faced a 30-minute delay in their usual pickup time, according to the school district.