INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings.
According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual are believed to be together and last seen at their residence on Nelson Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the girls could be in extreme danger.
Lauryn is described as 5’1″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Xyla is 5 foot and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone who might know the sisters’ whereabouts to contact the IMPD missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or dial 911.