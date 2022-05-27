INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings.

According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual are believed to be together and last seen at their residence on Nelson Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the girls could be in extreme danger.



Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson, left, and her sister Xyla Samuel

Lauryn is described as 5’1″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Xyla is 5 foot and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who might know the sisters’ whereabouts to contact the IMPD missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or dial 911.