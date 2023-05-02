INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help locating a missing Indianapolis man who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

James “Berry” Patton, 52, is described as a being a white male who is 6’2″ and weighs 198 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patton was last seen in the 5700 block of Brockton Drive on Friday. He was driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 775PH.

Police said Patton may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.