Police say a child was removed from the home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County.

Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the area.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for Cooper’s residence. Police searched the home Thursday, where they found Cooper with three other adults and a child.

Investigators recovered several items from the home, including glass smoking devices, hypodermic syringes, digital scales, about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine and about a gram of suspected heroin. They also found a loaded handgun that had the serial number removed, police said.

Cooper and the three adults were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. The child was removed from the home and placed into DCS custody, police said.

Arrested in the case were:

Denna K. Cooper, 53:

Dealing methamphetamine, a level 5 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony

Possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a class c misdemeanor

Calvin Haddock III, 49:

Possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony

Possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a class c misdemeanor

Colton Cooper, 20:

Possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a minor, a level 5 felony

Possession of a handgun with an altered serial number, a level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony

Geneva N. Wilson, 20:

Possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a minor, a level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony