MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, on Monroe Street. Two people had been shot inside neighboring homes. Both were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Joanie Elaine Webb, 43, died from her injuries while the second victim, a 37-year-old woman, remained in stable condition.

Joanie Elaine Webb/Photo provided by family

Police said the women weren’t the intended targets of the shooting, which they characterized as a “senseless act of violence.”

A family member described Webb as a loving person with an affection for animals who lived to spend time with her grandchildren. She’d welcomed a granddaughter just days before her death.

Muncie police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at (765) 747-4867.