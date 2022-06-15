INDIANAPOLIS — In just two weeks a major new gun law will go into effect in Indiana which will eliminate the need for permits for most gun owners.

Before the law takes effect, carrying without a license remains a common charge.

A search of jail logs starting Monday shows over 48 hours 21 people were booked into the Marion County Justice Center on charges that include carrying a handgun without a license.

A vast majority of those cases include additional charges as well.

While that charging option will soon be eliminated, police are confident the change won’t endanger public safety.

At a Marathon gas station at 42nd and Post, IMPD Violence Reduction Team officers noticed a man repeatedly removing and concealing a weapon.

When officers investigated that suspicious behavior they recovered an illegal handgun and court records show the suspect was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license and driving while suspended.

In another case this week, IMPD officers were called to a motel on Shadeland and arrested an unruly security guard who police claim was working while carrying without a license.

“As you’ve seen, our officers every day are taking illegal guns off the streets and that won’t change when the law changes,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Starting July 1st, Indiana law will no longer require Hoosiers to secure a permit to carry a handgun, but IMPD reminds everyone there are still plenty of laws that prohibit certain people from possessing firearms and those laws will still be enforced.

“One thing we want to emphasize is this law change does not mean everyone can possess firearms with impunity,” said Foley.

“This is not an open invitation for everybody to be able to carry a handgun,” said Indiana State Police captain Ron Galaviz.

Captain Galaviz says the “Constitutional Carry” law is forcing police agencies across the state to update and train their officers on the new law.

At the same time, IMPD and ISP remain committed to getting illegal handguns off the streets.

“There are going to be challenges, but our commitment is to move forward,” said Galaviz. “Don’t just think we’re throwing our hands up and walking away, because we’re absolutely not.”

“Our officers are going to use the tools that are available to continue to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” said Foley.

In addition to retraining their officers, IMPD and ISP are also planning to release education material for the general public in the coming weeks to let everyone know what the new law means for their rights.

State Police encourage everyone to still apply for free gun permits even when they aren’t required.

They also sent along info on the new statue which takes effect on July 1, 2022 and is for those who carry without a permit. That statute reads:

PROHIBITED PERSON – IC 35-47-2-1.5(e) The following persons who knowingly or intentionally carry a handgun commit a Class A Misdemeanor:

• A person who has been Convicted of a State or Federal offense Punishable By A Term Of Imprisonment Exceeding One (1) Year

• A person who has been Convicted of a Crime of Domestic Violence (IC 35-31.5-2-78), Domestic Battery (IC 35-42-2-1.3) or Criminal Stalking (IC 35-45-10-5) (and Firearms Rights NOT Restored)

• A person Restrained by an Order of Protection issued under IC 34-26-5 (does not include Workplace Violence Orders) • A Fugitive From Justice

• A person under Indictment (felony charges filed by a prosecutor)

• A person who has been adjudicated dangerous under IC 35-47-14-6;

• A person who has been adjudicated a mental defective;

• A person who has been committed to a mental institution.

• A person dishonorably discharged from military service or the National Guard.

• A person who renounces the person’s United States citizenship in the manner described in 8 U.S.C. 1481.

• A person who is less than eighteen (18) years of age, unless authorized under IC 35-47-10;

• A person who is less than twenty-three (23) years of age and has an adjudication as a delinquent child for an act described by IC 35-47-4-5, unless authorized under IC 35-47-10;

• An Alien.

However, the offense is a Level 5 felony if:

(1) the offense is committed:

(A) on or in school property;

(B) within five hundred (500) feet of school property; or

(C) on a school bus; or

(2) the person:

(A) has a prior conviction of any offense under:

(i) this section;

(ii) section 1 of this chapter (carrying a handgun without a license) (before its repeal); or

(iii) section 22 of this chapter; or

(B) has been convicted of a felony within fifteen (15) years before the date of the offense.