WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in West Lafayette are conducting a death investigation after the bodies of two people were found in an alley after an apparent fall.

West Lafayette police and fire were dispatched at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday to 134 Pierce Street at Campus Edge Apartments where they found two individuals unresponsive.

A bystander tried lifesaving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicated both died as the result of a fall, although the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation.

“The immediate family of the victims have been notified; however, the names are being withheld for the time being to give the family time to notify other loved ones,” police said in a news release.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death, police said.