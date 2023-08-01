INDIANAPOLIS — “Today is a dark day for millions of Hoosiers and others who rely on Indiana Planned Parenthood for abortion care.”

Rebecca Gibron, the chief executive officer for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, as well as other health care providers, expressed this sentiment during a Tuesday morning news conference after announcing that, as of Tuesday, “abortion services have stopped in the state of Indiana.”

This comes after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 1, a near-total abortion ban in the state, in August 2022. According to previous reports, the law prohibits all abortions in the state except for specific circumstances, including:

“An abortion may be performed if a physician determines that an ‘abortion is

necessary when reasonable medical judgment dictates that performing the abortion is

necessary to prevent any serious health risk to the pregnant woman or to save the

pregnant woman’s life.’”

fetal anomaly,’ before the earlier of viability or twenty (20) weeks of post fertilization age.”

age of the fetus’ if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.”

All other abortion circumstances, in violation of SEA 1, would result in criminal penalties for the physicians. It could also cause the physicians to have their medical licenses revoked.

Litigation ultimately stemmed from the abortion-related bill being passed in August 2022. According to previous reports, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in late June that the ban does not violate the state’s constitution and overturned a preliminary injunction blocking it. The decision overturned a county judge’s ruling that stated an abortion ban likely violated the state constitution’s privacy protections.

On Monday, the ACLU of Indiana filed a petition for rehearing in the Indiana Supreme Court case. Officials said the court’s decision would “prevent profound and potentially irreversible damage to patients who will suffer ‘a serious health risk’ absent an abortion.”

During the conference, Gibron said abortion bans are discriminatory and the bans prevent access to reproductive healthcare for people of color and others working to make ends meet.

“When radical extremists on the Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion last year, they plunged our nation into a health care crisis,” she said. “Until today, Indiana was the region’s pivotal state for preserving abortion access for people in the region. Our appointments were booked out for months but now extremists are taking away abortion care in Indiana.”

Katie McHugh, a board-certified OB/GYN, also spoke during the conference. McHugh called herself a proud abortion care provider and stated her belief that abortions are life-saving and life-affirming care.

“There is no greater honor than helping someone regain control of their life. That is exactly what we do when we provide abortion care,” she said. “…Today, hundreds of thousands of people will be refused the care that they need and deserve. We will tell them that they have to leave the state. We will help arrange their travel and their care in other states and they will have to travel hundreds of miles to reclaim ownership of their own bodies and futures.”

According to a news release from Planned Parenthood, officials said health centers will continue to provide other services, including:

emergency contraception, birth control and vasectomies;

pre- and post-abortion care;

STI testing and treatment;

pregnancy consultations and ultrasounds;

cancer screenings;

gender affirming hormone care for people over the age of 18;

wellness visits.

Officials said the locations in Indiana will also provide as much care as they can to those looking for an abortion, including making referrals to nearby states where it is legal.

According to previous reports, officials from the Indiana Supreme Court previously told FOX59/CBS4 that the certification of the court’s June decision will not happen until after it considers the ACLU’s rehearing petition and a decision is issued. The court did not provide a timeline for any orders or opinions to be issued.

“Since a rehearing petition was filed on July 31, the opposing party has 15 days from that date to file a response,” the statement read. “If the opposing party doesn’t file a brief, the Court may order that party to respond, and Appellate Rule 54 requires the response to be filed within 15 days of the Court’s order.”

Officials with Indiana Right to Life told FOX59/CBS4 that a statement will be released from them once the Indiana Supreme Court certifies its ruling from late June or if the ACLU’s rehearing petition request is granted.