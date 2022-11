HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.

ISP said no one was injured.

(Photo By Cameron Riddle)

Video sent in by a viewer shows the plane parachute down from the sky.

It is currently unclear what led to the crash-landing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once officials provide more information.