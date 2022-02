FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person is seriously injured after a plane crash Monday in Franklin, according to Johnson County authorities.

The crash happened at the Franklin Flying Field Airport.

The pilot, who was initially trapped inside the plane, is being flown to the hospital, said the Franklin Fire Department.

Authorities said it was a single-plane crash, and the pilot was the only occupant.

One person injured in a plane crash near a runway at the Franklin Flying Field in Johnson County. Numerous agencies have responded. ISP tells me that Johnson County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation. More to come on FOX59 & CBS 4. — Ruthanne Gordon (@RgordonNews) February 21, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.