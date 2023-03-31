INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time for Indiana’s second greatest spectacle in racing. The Pinewood Derby has racers from across central Indiana taking their places at the Indiana State Museum.

Cars will be launched from the second story of the museum and zip down the 125-foot track to the finish line.

While it’s a lot of fun, it’s also a learning experience for the hundreds of visitors.

“Crashes do happen, so from those crashes we learn how to put our cars back together. We always have some materials so in case wheels pop off – we can fix them here,” shared Hayley Wilson, the director of interpretation at the Indiana State Museum

You can borrow a car or bring a creation of your own. Racing is open to the public and on the last day, there’s a best in show competition.

Wilson added, “We definitely have repeat visitors that we get to know over the years. So we get to see how kids, maybe their first car was just a block of wood with wheels, then you see their design and how much they learn each year – it’s really exciting.”

You can check out the action on the Pinewood Derby track through April 8. Fun runs are included in museum admission.

