INDIANAPOLIS – The Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound will close next week as construction continues on the North Split.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp will close “on or after” July 25 and is expected to reopen to traffic in late September.

Crews will reconstruct the Pine Street entrance ramp with connection to northbound I-65 and I-70.

Image via INDOT

Drivers will have several options to get around the closure, although INDOT outlined two “official” detours.

Westbound traffic will be directed from Michigan/Pine streets to Davidson Street to New York Street to Rural Street to the Rural/Keystone I-70 eastbound ramp.

Eastbound traffic will be directed from New York Street to Rural Street to the Rural/Keystone I-70 eastbound ramp.

Alternative routes include New York Street to Emerson Avenue to the I-70 eastbound ramp and Michigan Street to Delaware Street to the Delaware/11th Street ramp. INDOT released a video showing the detours.

Drivers can still access downtown via the following routes:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

West Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound

Delaware/11th Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split