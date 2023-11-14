LOWELL, Ind. — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a farm field Tuesday afternoon in Lowell, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot had engine trouble after he left the Lansing Municipal Airport and was forced to make the landing around 2:15 p.m. near 241st Street and Whitcomb Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the plane flipped over upon impact. No flames were reported.

The pilot was able to walk away and was taken to a local hospital for observation, the sheriff’s office said.

He was heading home to Bainbridge, Indiana.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.