INDIANAPOLIS — The slim pocket of time known as morel season in Indiana has begun.

The elusive mushrooms have been popping up from the moist ground of Hoosier forests, and some dedicated hunters are already showing off their hauls.

According to Outdoor Life, morel season is usually in April and May in the Midwest, and the low-profile fungi tend to grow near sycamore, hickory, ash, elm and fruit trees.

FOX59/CBS4 viewers have sent in pictures showing they hit the morel motherlode from Hamilton County to Owen County.

Want to show off your morels? Send your photos to FOX59News@FOX59.com. Be sure to include the county where the morels were found.