YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond.

According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had crashed into a building after hitting two other cars on Smith Street. The truck, YFD said, had since caught fire. Photos from the scene, courtesy of the Yorktown Fire Department, can be seen below.

The fire was extinguished by YFD crews and the building was stabilized with assistance from various other local departments, YFD said in the post.