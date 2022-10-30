EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana.

We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene.

Officials were not able to confirm with us how many people were inside the small plane. Sources tell us the plane is registered to a company out of Atlanta.

We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.