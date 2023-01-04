HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning.

According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m.

Another driver also headed east had to veer to the right due to another semi in front of him that had swerved.

When the second driver veered to the right, deputies said he hit the tractor trailer on the side of the road.

Both trailers caught on fire, which closed I-70 for several hours.

One driver sustained minor injuries, and other was not hurt.