INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent has been verified as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

“This Level I Pediatric Trauma Center verification assures families and referring providers that

we are prepared to care for the most severely injured children,” said Dr. Brett Engbrecht in a release Wednesday.

“Since opening as a pediatric trauma center two years ago, we have cared for critically injured children involved in motor vehicle collisions, sports accidents, burns, falls, and other injuries,” he continued. “We’re grateful for this verification to keep providing the highest level of care for injured children in Indiana.”

The hospital is the only hospital in Indiana where adults and children can receive the highest level of trauma care under one roof, according to the release.

PMCH began treating pediatric trauma patients in 2021 and has experienced exponential growth

in the subsequent years, now treating 200 plus pediatric patients with traumatic injuries and

19,000+ patients with pediatric emergencies annually.

In addition, Ascension St. Vincent was verified as an adult Level I Trauma Center by the ACS in 2015.