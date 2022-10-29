HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken to a Kokomo hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy is scheduled for early next week to determine a cause of death.