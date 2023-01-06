CARMEL, Ind. – A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car crashed into a building in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.

Police said it appeared the driver lost control as the car was heading east on Main Street and crashed into the building.

Both the building and vehicle sustained “substantial damage,” police said. One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Carmel police said the incident remains under investigation.