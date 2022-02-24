VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A person was killed in a fiery crash Thursday morning in Vigo County.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. on I-70 near mile marker 3.

Indiana State Police said a 2019 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by a 51-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York was stopped in the eastbound lane as crews cleaned up wreckage from multiple accidents that had occurred earlier in the morning. The driver of a 2020 Ford Transit van failed to notice that traffic was stopped and crashed into the back of the semi tractor-trailer, per ISP.

State police said the force of the collision caused the van to erupt in flames. A nearby trooper tried to remove the driver from the van but was unable to do so because of the damage from the crash and the intense heat from the fire, detailed ISP.

Authorities will release the driver’s identity once they are identified and next-of-kin is notified.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor.