CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville.

The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department.

Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on the tracks.

CSX employees said the horn sounded and the train tried to make an emergency stop. However, the train hit 57-year-old Christopher Albright, who was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The accident blocked several railroad crossings, including those at U.S. 136, State Road 32, State Road 47, Market Street and Main Street, according to the City of Crawfordsville.

The crossings were cleared just after 6:20 p.m.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, including the Crawfordsville Police Department, CSX police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Crawfordsville Fire Department also provided assistance at the scene.